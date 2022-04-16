Lawyers, academics set out ways to guard against aid abuse

Think of a recipient of legal aid and the image of somebody who is impecunious comes to mind. But the experience elsewhere has shown free legal representation has sometimes gone to multi-millionaires who own multiple homes.

Take tycoon Virendra Rastogi, who was jailed in Britain in 2008 for running an international metals trading scam. He owned a £6 million (S$10.6 million) home in London and many properties in India, and was driven to court every day by a chauffeur. Yet British taxpayers paid for his legal defence, which came up to £5.17 million, because his assets were frozen.