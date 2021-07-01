Lawrence Wong to deliver statement on support measures

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament next Monday on the Government's support measures for businesses and workers that were earlier announced on May 28, June 10 and June 18, in view of phases two and three (heightened alert).

This comes ahead of a Supplementary Supply Bill to effect the reallocation of funds for these measures.

Mr Wong will also set out the funding approach for these measures at 3pm that day, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

An $800 million support package was rolled out in May, which included enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and rental relief to help businesses and workers cope with the impact of tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

The various support measures for those affected by the tightened restrictions from May 16 to June 13 did not require an additional draw on past reserves.

Instead, they will be funded through a reallocation of spending, as some development expenditure can be capitalised under the recently passed Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) Bill, MOF had said.

With tightened safe management measures continuing until the middle of this month, the Government subsequently extended the JSS enhancements for affected sectors by three weeks, before tapering them down to 10 per cent for another two weeks.

To provide targeted support to hawkers who are self-employed, it extended subsidies for fees for table-cleaning and centralised dishwashing services. It will also provide rental waivers till mid-July for stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators.

The Covid-19 recovery grant (temporary) was also extended till July 31 for other workers who remain affected by the tightened measures.

Private-hire car and taxi drivers will receive cash support for three more months, as the Government has set aside an additional $40 million to support them amid the low ridership during the current heightened alert period.

In October last year, Deputy Prime Minister and then-Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had also delivered a ministerial statement ahead of a Supplementary Supply Bill on additional Covid-19 support.

The full statement by Mr Wong will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.