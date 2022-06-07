Lawrence Wong promoted to Deputy Prime Minister

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from next Monday, in a move that cements his standing as the successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The announcement comes two months after Mr Wong, 49, was endorsed by his peers as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team. He will be the Acting Prime Minister whenever PM Lee, 70, is absent.

Mr Wong will continue as Minister for Finance, and assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister's Office, taking over this role from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The Strategy Group oversees key priorities and issues facing Singapore over the medium to long term, such as population and climate.

Mr Heng, 61, will remain Deputy Prime Minister. He will continue as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, oversee the Future Economy Council and assist PM Lee in overseeing the National Research Foundation and Productivity Fund Administration Board.

PM Lee said in a Facebook post: "The next generation leadership is taking shape. I ask everyone to give your full support to this important transition, to steer Singapore safely out of the pandemic and into a brighter future."

Mr Wong posted that when he was asked by his fellow 4G ministers to lead the team, he knew it would be the biggest responsibility of his life. Reiterating the commitment he made when he was chosen to lead the team, he said on Facebook: "I will do my best and give every ounce of my strength to serve Singapore and Singaporeans. In turn, I seek your support, as I take on my latest appointment as DPM, and take another step forward in embracing my new responsibilities.

He added: "I look forward to walking this journey with all of you, and working with everyone - to steer Singapore through the many challenges we are facing today, and to chart our new way forward together for a better tomorrow."

In a separate post, DPM Heng pledged to work with Mr Wong. "We took another important step towards leadership renewal today, with the appointment of Lawrence Wong as DPM," he said. "Lawrence has our fullest support. I will give my all to help him succeed, while serving alongside him as DPM and as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies."

The Cabinet changes move Singapore's leadership transition process further along, after it hit a snag when Mr Heng stepped aside as 4G leader in April last year.

The Cabinet has traditionally had two deputy PMs since the 1980s, with the exception of a short period in the 1990s, when PM Lee was the only DPM on board, and since May 2019, when DPM Heng was the only person holding the post.

Besides Mr Wong, three office-holders will also be promoted.

Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information Tan Kiat How, 44, will be Senior Minister of State.

Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development Eric Chua, 43, will be Senior Parliamentary Secretary.

Parliamentary Secretary Rahayu Mahzam, 41, will also be Senior Parliamentary Secretary. She will remain at the Health Ministry and take up a new post at the Law Ministry, and relinquish her appointment at Communications and Information.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat, 48, who joined the labour movement last year, will relinquish his role as deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress and return to the Government full-time. He will have an additional portfolio in the Finance Ministry.

Taking his place in the labour movement is Minister of State Desmond Tan, 51, who will relinquish his posts at the Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment ministries to focus on NTUC. He will be Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

Political watchers said the announcement reinforces the plan for Mr Wong to take over from PM Lee, and will give him a chance to lead the 4G team in the post-pandemic world. At the same time, the limited changes ensure continuity, they added.