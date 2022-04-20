Lawrence Wong meets IFC managing director, Federal Reserve chairman

Mr Wong added that they also spoke about their hobbies - he plays the guitar and Mr Diop is an avid bass player - and added: "Might show him our jazz scene the next time he comes to Singapore."

Mr Wong is in the United States for meetings with international and American officials, and to attend the World Bank-International Monetary Fund spring meetings.

He was announced as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team last week, paving the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister.

On Tuesday, Mr Wong also met Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, and they had a candid discussion on the outlook for the US economy, the future of digital currency and cross-border payments.

The minister also had a substantive meeting with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Counselor to the Secretary on International Affairs David Lipton and the Treasury team. Also at the meeting was Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon.

They exchanged views about multilateralism, the global economy and new areas of collaboration, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Mr Wong said.

The framework is an initiative by the Biden administration to signal its commitment to engage countries in the Asia-Pacific.

The Treasury Department said Mr Adeyemo, Mr Wong and Mr Menon also discussed views on regional economic issues and areas of bilateral collaboration, including sustainable finance.