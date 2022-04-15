Lawrence Wong endorsed as leader of PAP's 4G team

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been selected as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team by his peers, paving the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister.

Cabinet ministers affirmed their choice of Mr Wong, 49, as the leader of the 4G team yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement.

This decision was then endorsed by all PAP MPs in a party caucus, added PM Lee, who is secretary-general of the PAP.

The statement comes a year after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, 61, announced his decision to step aside as 4G leader to pave the way for a younger person with a longer runway to lead the country when PM Lee, 70, retires.

At the time, the 4G ministers had asked for more time to reach a consensus on their next leader, as the country was still battling the Covid-19 pandemic. But with the pandemic situation having stabilised recently, they were able to relook the issue of succession.

Giving details of how the decision was reached, PM Lee said that after consulting the ministers, he asked former minister and former PAP chairman Khaw Boon Wan to start a process involving them, as well as Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, both former 4G ministers.

"Mr Khaw met each one of them individually to sound out their personal views in confidence and to facilitate a new consensus on a 4G leader. The views of the Prime Minister and the two Senior Ministers were not sought," the statement said.

"Mr Khaw found that the overwhelming majority of those consulted supported Minister Wong as the leader."

Earlier yesterday, Mr Khaw briefed Cabinet ministers, as well as Mr Tan and Mr Ng, on his findings, and all endorsed the decision for Mr Wong to lead the team. This was subsequently presented to and endorsed by PAP MPs.

The statement also said PM Lee will make adjustments to Cabinet appointments, and these will be announced in due course.

"This decision on succession is a crucial one for Singapore. It will ensure the continuity and stability of leadership that are the hallmarks of our system," PM Lee said in a Facebook post.

"The right to lead is not inherited. It has to be earned afresh by each generation of leaders. Singapore will always need a strong team in charge, with a leader who can bring others together, and draw out the best of each team member," he added. "I have every confidence that Lawrence and his team will continue to give their best for Singapore and Singaporeans."

Mr Wong is a co-chair of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 and was appointed to the key finance portfolio at the last Cabinet reshuffle in May last year.

He was a senior civil servant before contesting the 2011 General Election, and became minister of state for defence and education. He was acting minister for culture, community and youth in 2012, and promoted to full minister in 2014.

He became national development minister in 2015, took on an additional role as second minister for finance in 2016, and was made education minister after the 2020 General Election. He became finance minister in May last year.

Mr Wong said he was humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence of his colleagues, and for the support of his fellow MPs.

"From the very beginning in 1959, our model of political leadership has never been about one person, but the team. Each of us contributes, complements each other, and gives of our best to Singapore," he added.

"Together with the rest of the 4G team, I will continue to serve Singaporeans wholeheartedly, and strive to earn the trust and support of each and every one of our fellow citizens," he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Wong's communication skills, seen in his maiden Budget speech in February, gave him an edge, said observers such as Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser of the National University of Singapore.

DPM Heng said of Mr Wong: "It was not an easy Budget to deliver, but he did so with verve, steadiness and a sense of fairness."

He added: "I have found him to be a leader who considers things carefully, is able to bring people together, and has conviction to do what's right for Singapore."

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said the 4G team will continue to work closely together with Singaporeans to improve their lives.

This was echoed by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who said of Mr Wong: "I will do my utmost to support him, and look forward to be part of his team."