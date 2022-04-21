Lawrence Wong attends meeting of G-20 finance ministers, talks with counterparts

WASHINGTON - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong attended the second Group of 20 (G-20) Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting and met international leaders in Washington on Wednesday (April 20).

The finance ministers discussed and agreed on the need to coordinate both fiscal and monetary policies in order to preserve global economic stability during this period, Mr Wong said in a Facebook post.

They also discussed longer-term issues such as strengthening the global public health system and tackling climate change.

"We had good discussions amongst ourselves on how we can advance these important agendas," he added.

Mr Wong, who will be in the United States until April 25, said: "We are meeting under extraordinary circumstances. In many ways, we are heading into a perfect storm of multiple crises.

"We cannot afford to take a country-by-country approach. We need much stronger, multilateral cooperation to recover together, and to recover stronger."

He added: "The road ahead remains long and uncertain. However, I believe that with Indonesia's leadership of the G-20, we will strengthen multilateralism and #recovertogetherrecoverstronger."