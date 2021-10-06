Law amended to make harassing, abusing security officers an offence

Security officers can look forward to stronger protection against harassment under the law, with heightened punishments for abuses against them, after amendments were passed in Parliament.

MPs who spoke during the debate yesterday also called for better training for security officers and suggested that they should wear body cameras to deter abuse.

New offences were introduced under the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA) to address the types of harassment and abuse faced by security officers while on official duties, with heavier maximum penalties than if they were committed against members of the public.

During the debate, Ms Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) lamented the negative stereotypes still held about private security officers. They are often labelled as old and frail, or as moonlighters sleeping on the job, she said.

"These stereotypes embolden some people, leading them to think they can taunt and even bully our security officers. So, the proposed amendments... are very much welcome."

Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) noted the high-profile cases of security officers being physically and verbally abused by members of the public in recent years.

He said: "While we can institutionalise improvements in wage and work conditions of security officers, we cannot legislate societal attitudes towards them."

However, more can be done to make working conditions even better, he said, such as mandating minimum standards for rest areas.

In his speech, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said an average of about 150 cases of abuse of security officers were reported each year from 2018 to last year.

Mr Tan told the House: "The Ministry of Home Affairs has repeatedly emphasised that we take a very serious view of the abuse of security officers. Members of the House, and the security industry and union, have also called for better protection for security officers.

"Hence, the imperative to enhance the protection for security officers is clear and present."

The new offences introduced in the amended PSIA are: intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress to a security officer; assaulting or using criminal force to deter such an officer from discharging his duties; and voluntarily causing hurt in relation to the discharge of such duties.

MPs said the pandemic could have worsened the incidents of abuse towards security officers.

Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) said security officers have told her that they have been ignored or verbally abused while trying to advise people who disregard Covid-19 regulations, for instance, by gathering in big groups.

She asked if security officers could don body-worn cameras - a suggestion echoed by other MPs.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) said that without a witness or closed-circuit television camera in the vicinity, harassment and verbal abuse can be hard to prove.

Body cameras could be considered if the security guard works in a location where he is susceptible to a higher risk of abuse, patrolling alone or out of range of nearby CCTV cameras, he said.

Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) noted that body-worn cameras were introduced for front-line police officers in 2015.

"The cameras can serve as a deterrent against potential abuse of our security officers," he said.

Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) said that whether security officers are adequately trained and equipped for their tasks would affect how the public interacts with them.

It is not just hard skills that are required, she said. "It is equally necessary that security officers have training in soft skills, to be able to handle difficult people, use tactful language and so on."

Yesterday's amendments also did away with licensing security consultants under the PSIA, in a move towards industry-led accreditation. These consultants conduct security audits and assessments of facilities, and devise plans to manage the assessed risks.

Nominated MP Raj Joshua Thomas, who is president of the Security Association Singapore and chairman of the Security Consultants Accreditation Programme board, said the board has accredited 17 consultants to date.