Laotian Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday and was later hosted to a lunch at the Istana. Both leaders witnessed the signing of four memorandums of understanding between the two countries in areas such as energy, sustainability and environmental protection. Mr Phankham had received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana when he also called on President Halimah Yacob. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM SEE THE BIG STORY A2