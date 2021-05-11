Khaw to be chairman of new SPH media entity

Former Cabinet minister Khaw Boon Wan will chair the new entity set up after Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) restructures its media operations.

The move has been discussed with SPH's current management shareholders, which have agreed that Mr Khaw is the right choice, given the national importance of the task and scale of the challenge, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said yesterday.

The entity will be a company limited by guarantee (CLG) and SPH's media business will come under its charge, although the restructuring is still subject to shareholder approval.

Such CLGs are typically formed to carry out non-profit-making activities that have some public or national interest.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Iswaran said: "With his high standing and more than 25 years of public service experience in various senior appointments, Mr Khaw will be able to provide strong strategic leadership for the CLG."

He added that Mr Khaw, who retired from politics last year after 19 years and last served as coordinating minister for infrastructure and minister for transport, has agreed to be the chairman.

Contacted for his comments, Mr Khaw said yesterday that he accepted this "heavy responsibility" with some anxiety as he has no experience with digital media, but will do his best to ensure that the project succeeds.

"I will see how we can adapt relevant experiences from successful transformation elsewhere," he said.

While he has been "blissfully content" in retirement in the past year, "I cannot allow a Singapore institution to go into decline".

"I will see how I can help unleash the talent and the passion in our newsrooms," he said.

"We will refocus on our pri-mary mission of providing quality journalism to help build this young nation."

Mr Khaw entered politics in 2001 and earned the moniker "Mr Fix-it" after tackling thorny issues across various ministries.

As senior minister of state for health, he contributed to Singapore's battle against the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003, and was made health minister the following year.

He moved to the National Development Ministry after the 2011 General Election, where housing affordability and supply came up as hot-button issues.

There, he helped ramp up supply and increased subsidies for Housing Board flats.

In 2015, he was appointed transport minister and helped improve the reliability of the rail system, which had been plagued by service disruptions.

Mr Khaw said that he has led a structured daily life - including a four-hour morning routine for spiritual development - since his retirement, and will try to protect this routine.

"I know my limitations and have started to read and consult widely. Fortunately, I know the breadth and depth of talents in SPH Media.

"My job is to support them to help realise their ambition," he said.

"Journalism is a profession, and a noble one which I respect. The lifestyle is ridiculous, the time pressure is unyielding.

"To these professionals, the least we can do is to acknowledge their sacrifice, support them and show it. I will do my part."

In his remarks in Parliament, Mr Iswaran said the success of the new company will be determined by three factors.

These are strong leadership to set the organisation's strategic vision and execute transformation, a robust business strategy that can be sustained under the new structure with the requisite resources, and a strong and capable team of newsroom professionals who will maintain high standards.