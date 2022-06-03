Khairy says he's optimistic export ban will be lifted soon

Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday that he is optimistic his country would be able to bring down domestic prices of chicken and resume exports of poultry to Singapore soon.

Speaking to reporters during his four-day visit to Singapore, he indicated that the ban is unlikely to last a few months.

"We value our bilateral relationship with Singapore. This is not an easy decision for us to make," he said. "So we hope that it is very temporary in nature until the supply and price situation is stabilised."

The export ban, which kicked in on June 1, has pushed up prices and resulted in shortages of fresh chicken in Singapore, which depends on Malaysia for one-third of its chicken supply.

Mr Khairy, who is in Singapore as the 71st Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, said supply chain issues had made it harder and more expensive to procure chicken feed.

Climate issues have also affected the time taken for chickens to grow, leading to a "very difficult situation" for Malaysia with the shortage and soaring prices, he added.

Mr Khairy said: "While countries obviously will look to securing their own food requirements, we're also well aware that we have responsibility as exporters to our neighbours, including Singapore."

He added that the situation is already improving, with efforts to work with poultry producers in Malaysia to increase production and secure cheaper substitutes for chicken feed under way. "Once these things resolve themselves, and we hope that they can be resolved very quickly, then, of course, we hope to resume exports of poultry, including to Singapore."

Mr Khairy, who arrived on Tuesday, has met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, among other ministers, and has spoken at the Asia Tech x Singapore Summit.

He said the bilateral relationship "should not just be one that is technical, and official in nature".

He said it was this "personal relationship" that allowed Singapore and Malaysia to discuss and come to a decision on the reopening of borders in April, adding that he and Mr Ong had made a judgment call based on trust.

"There were grave implications if we got it wrong. If the epidemiology on one side was not the same as the other, and we opened, then there will be an adverse effect on the other side," he said.