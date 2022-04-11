Keep focus of Ukraine war on issue of sovereignty: PM

Seeing the war in Ukraine as a battle between democracies and autocracies complicates the problem and automatically puts Beijing in the wrong camp, making it untenable for China to denounce Russia, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

If the conflict is instead defined as one about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, "even China would not object to that, and would actually privately strongly support that", he said in a dialogue with The Wall Street Journal editorial board on April 1.

The transcript of PM Lee's session, which took place during his visit to the United States, was released by his office yesterday.

China's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and its signing of a "no limits" friendship pact with Russia three weeks before the attack, has come under strong criticism from the West.

"America asks why China does not stand with it. You have to be very careful not to define the problem with Ukraine in such a way that automatically, China is already on the wrong side... by making this a battle of democracies against autocracies," PM Lee said.

"If you say it is democracies versus Putin's autocracy, I think that already is difficult. If you say democracies versus autocracies - plural - that already defines China into the wrong camp, and makes things even more difficult."

The fact is that the war in Ukraine is something many countries do not support, PM Lee noted.

"We all have a problem in Ukraine. I think if we talk about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, a lot of countries can come along," he added.

Singapore, for one, has stood up for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity every time the subject has come up in the United Nations, he said.

For a small country, it is an existential issue, PM Lee reiterated.

Outlining why Singapore imposed sanctions against Russia unilaterally, he said: "Mostly, we have not acted independently of the UN's decisions, and we follow whatever sanctions or decisions that UNSC (UN Security Council) comes up with.

"But from time to time, the UNSC is paralysed, like here. And in this case, it is such a big and egregious violation of international norms that we decided we had to act on our own, UNSC or not."

PM Lee also said that what has happened in Ukraine has implications for the way events develop in Asia, which could reshape the security architecture in the region.

He noted some "rash people" have talked about a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation-type situation developing in Asia.

But Asia is different, he said. "How do we handle it so that in Asia we have the right institutions in the long term, that we are able to develop mutual interest and interdependence across potentially hostile lines and prevent a fracture?"

Countries are calculating their own responses and what Ukraine means for them, in terms of who will come to their help, and what the prospects are of something hotting up, for example, on Taiwan.

"My own take is that Ukraine does not influence Taiwan's prospects greatly, one way or the other; that has its own dynamics and historical frame," he added.

Turning to Japan and South Korea, he noted that the topic of building their own nuclear capabilities has been broached.

Asked if nuclear proliferation might be a deterrent and a stabilising force, PM Lee said one could argue that, "but in real life, a lot of accidents can happen, and people are not necessarily rational, even on the most existential things".

He said that as the number of nuclear players proliferates, there was no guarantee that they would all understand the nuances of mutual assured destruction - the doctrine based on the deterrent notion that a nuclear attack would be met with a counterattack that could annihilate both sides.

"So, I really do not think proliferation is a good idea, but it will be very hard to prevent. All you can hope to do is to slow it down."