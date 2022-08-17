Kazakhstan's DPM meets S'pore leaders on official visit

Companies from Kazakhstan are being encouraged to use Singapore as a hub to engage South-east Asia, as talks that could boost economic ties between the two countries continued.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, who is in Singapore on an official visit from Sunday until today, called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

Reaffirming the warm ties between Singapore and Kazakhstan, Madam Halimah noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.

She encouraged Kazakh companies to use Singapore as a hub to engage South-east Asia, and also welcomes a state visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a mutually convenient time, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mr Tileuberdi, who is also Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister, separately met Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

They discussed potential areas for cooperation, including the progress made on the bilateral Services and Investment Agreement under the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. When concluded, the agreement would further boost economic links between Singapore and Kazakhstan.

In another meeting with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Mr Tileuberdi noted the potential for further growth in Singapore-Kazakhstan relations.

They discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities in South-east Asia and Central Asia, including in supply chain connectivity.

They had wide-ranging discussions on global and regional developments, as well as the importance of upholding the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of all countries.

Mr Tileuberdi also exchanged views with Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on opportunities to enhance commercial ties between Singapore and Kazakhstan.

They welcomed successful economic ventures ranging from urban planning to logistics, digital innovation, food and beverage, e-governance, and capacity building made by Singapore companies into Kazakhstan.