Kayla Low steps down as Progress Singapore Party treasurer

A key figure in the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has stepped down as treasurer and member of the party's top decision-making body, the latest in a string of recent departures that have hit the party founded by former People's Action Party MP Tan Cheng Bock.

Chartered accountant Kayla Low told The Straits Times on Monday that her decision was due to a new job requiring long and extensive business trips. "It'll be difficult for me to attend to the party's treasury matters in an efficient and effective way. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the party all the success in their endeavours," she said.

PSP secretary-general Francis Yuen, who took over from Dr Tan after the party's maiden run at the general election last year, confirmed Ms Low's exit and said the 44-year-old had "requested that she be relieved of her duties". The party later announced on Facebook that her replacement would be two-term central executive committee (CEC) member Peggie Chua.

ST understands Ms Low has also relinquished her party membership but will remain involved with the PSP as a volunteer. Ms Low was elected to PSP's CEC in March and named treasurer a few days later.

The chartered accountant contested last year's polls in the newly formed Yio Chu Kang single-seat ward and garnered 39 per cent of the vote, losing to first-time People's Action Party candidate Yip Hon Weng.

Ms Low had introduced herself then as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of a group running 11 local companies across the retail, manufacturing, transportation and travel industries. Her profile on career platform LinkedIn indicates that she left these roles in July this year. She later became the managing director of an e-commerce platform. She was also a former prisons officer.

Party sources said Ms Low was popular with both her PSP Yio Chu Kang team as well as residents, and described her departure as significant. It follows the resignation in August of former PSP election candidate Brad Bowyer amid backlash over social media posts comparing Covid-19 vaccination restrictions with the Holocaust.

In April, the party's youth wing head Terence Soon quit, citing overseas job opportunities.

Mr Bowyer had also feuded publicly with then fellow party member Kala Manickam last December over pandemic measures, before Ms Manickam left the PSP.

Media reports in July quoted members as concerned over how the PSP's stance on the free trade agreement between Singapore and India, or Ceca, was singling out a race and nationality. Party leaders have rejected these claims.

The PSP then filed a parliamentary motion on related issues around employment and foreign workforce policy - sparking a marathon debate that ended with PSP Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai maintaining that foreigners were the primary cause of Singaporeans' job-related anxieties.