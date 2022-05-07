Johor Sultan presents PM Lee with state's highest award

The Johor ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, presented the state's highest award to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday to mark the close ties between Singapore and the southern Malaysian state.

In a ceremony steeped in tradition at the Istana Besar in Johor Bahru, PM Lee was conferred the title of Dato' Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor or Grand Commander of the Order of the Crown of Johor, First Class.

PM Lee's wife, Madam Ho Ching, was given the title of Dato' Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor or Grand Commander of the Order of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor, First Class.

At the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim said: "Johor and Singapore, since time immemorial, have enjoyed a special relationship."

He thanked PM Lee for continuing efforts to strengthen the close and strong relations.

PM Lee said he was deeply honoured to receive Johor's highest honour.

He said: "Johor is a key gateway between Singapore and Malaysia, and both share a special relationship. I am glad we have moved decisively into living with Covid-19 and resumed our links, so people can cross the Causeway to reconnect with families and friends, like I did today."

