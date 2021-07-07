Jobs created for local PMEs outstrip rise in EPs

From 2005 to last year, the finance and infocomm sectors accounted for 40 per cent of the increase in Employment Passes (EPs) issued to foreign professionals. But both sectors saw even stronger job creation for local professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday.

In infocomm, the number of EPs rose by about 25,000, while the number of jobs created for local PMEs was about 35,000.

In finance, the corresponding figures were 20,000 and 85,000.

Dr Tan, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry, provided these figures in a ministerial statement in Parliament on foreign workforce policies.

Rebutting Progress Singapore Party's Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, who asked if the growth in EP holders was at the expense of local PMEs, Dr Tan warned of the dangers of turning protectionist and making it hard for companies to hire global talent.

"If the competition is not here, it will be outside. The competition will be helping other companies in other countries to beat ours here, and displace our workers," he said.

In reply to Ms Poa and MPs Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) and Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) asking for a breakdown of workforce numbers, Dr Tan said that out of around 177,000 EPs as at last year, about 10 per cent were in the manufacturing and construction sectors. The rest were in services.

The infocomm and professional services sub-sectors accounted for about 19 per cent each, and finance for about 15 per cent.

From 2005 to last year, the total number of EPs increased by about 112,000, while the number of local PMEs grew by more than 380,000.

On whether this growth in local PME jobs was being enjoyed by Singaporeans, Dr Tan pointed to the low citizen unemployment rate of about 3 per cent over the past decade, and noted that 87 per cent of citizens were born here.

He stressed that foreign banks and infocomm companies asked to create jobs here would still need foreign workers.

"While we have a good Singaporean talent pool, our pool is not large enough to fulfil all of the needs, the breadth and the depth of these enterprises," he said.

"The misconception is that if we say 'no' to the foreigners coming in... these jobs they would have taken would all go to Singaporeans... Today, even as we speak, we still have about 22,000 PME jobs that are not filled. Companies are desperate to fill these jobs. They would love to take in Singaporeans if they could.

"If we tell companies which want to invest in Singapore that they can only employ Singaporeans, or first employ Singaporeans who have been displaced, regardless of skills, the answer will be quite stark. They would opt not to come into Singapore to invest."

To ensure local workers can compete fairly, Dr Tan said, work pass controls are in place so foreign manpower does "not come to Singapore just because they are cheaper to hire than locals".

He pointed to the progressive tightening and raising of quotas and levies at the work permit and S Pass levels, in spite of numerous calls over the past decade from businesses to relax such rules.

Quotas or levies are not imposed on EPs because there is fierce competition for global talent in areas such as technology and digital skills, he said.

"A quota would be a hard cap that would limit our ability to compete at the high end of the global economy. For a levy to have any effect at all on EP numbers, it would have to be set very high and would substantially increase business costs."

Instead, the Government raised the EP minimum qualifying salary - twice last year, from $3,600 to $3,900, and then to $4,500 - and set a higher bar of $5,000 for finance sector applicants.

Dr Tan warned that more businesses may move entire functions offshore if it becomes too onerous or expensive to be here. "Singaporeans will end up... losing some jobs too."

He noted that amid the pandemic, there is a "golden opportunity" for Singapore to pull ahead, with businesses looking seriously at investing more here - if they can get enough foreign workers to supplement the local workforce.

"If we can bring them in, we can continue to grow our economy for another five to 10 years," he said. "But if we lose this opportunity, we will not only take longer to recover, the impact will be borne by our older workers, and also by our youth who will graduate into the workforce over the next few years."