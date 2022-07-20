Jamus Lim on 3 weeks' leave; former WP MPs handling his Sengkang duties

Workers' Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim is taking leave from his Sengkang GRC duties for about three weeks to attend a summer fellowship programme in the United States.

Associate Professor Lim left on Monday and will be away till Aug 8.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Prof Lim said former WP MPs Low Thia Khiang and Png Eng Huat will be temporarily taking over his constituency responsibilities, with the help of volunteers.

Mr Low, 65, former WP chief and a former Aljunied GRC MP, and Mr Png, 60, a former Hougang MP, both retired from electoral politics before the 2020 General Election.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a WP spokesman said yesterday that Mr Low will be covering the estate walks, while Mr Png will take over the Meet-the-People Sessions in Anchorvale, Prof Lim's ward in the group representation constituency.

She said Mr Low had been on an estate walk yesterday morning.

"Prior to his departure, Jamus had doubled up on house visits and will double up upon his return to stay on schedule. He will still be available virtually to attend to other responsibilities as an MP, such as town council meetings," said the spokesman.

Prof Lim, 46, an associate professor of economics at the Asia-Pacific campus of Essec Business School near Buona Vista, said he will be available to help with residents' concerns virtually.

He added that he will be back to catch up with residents on National Day and meet them at related festivities.

Sengkang GRC has three MPs - Prof Lim, Ms He Ting Ru and Mr Louis Chua - following the resignation of Ms Raeesah Khan last year.

Prof Lim will be in California, where he is attending the annual Draper Hills Summer Fellows Programme at Stanford University's Centre on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law.

The school's website says it is a three-week training programme for global democratic leaders holding senior roles in fields such as business, government or the non-profit sector. This year's participants comprise 32 leaders from 26 countries who were selected from hundreds of applicants.

Fellows will stay on the Stanford campus and attend classes conducted by Stanford faculty, visit Silicon Valley technology companies and connect with peers.