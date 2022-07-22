Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, DPM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, at the Istana on Friday (July 22). The Taoiseach is the Irish Prime Minister.

The leaders discussed domestic and global developments, including the war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy markets, particularly renewable energy, said PM Lee in a Facebook post on Friday.

He added that they addressed areas for further cooperation, such as trade and investment, green growth, food security and climate change.

The two countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 1974, with Ireland opening its embassy here in 2000, PM Lee noted.

"We are in very different parts of the world, but we are both similarly small countries in our own regions relying heavily on foreign trade for our living," he wrote.

"I look forward to our countries working together in these areas and more."