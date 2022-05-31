Indonesia's coordinating economic minister to call on PM Lee, meet S'pore ministers

SINGAPORE - Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (May 31).

Mr Airlangga will be in Singapore for a two-day working visit on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which he will participate in the Asia Tech x Singapore Summit organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority. The tech event brings together industry leaders, policymakers and experts in a series of panel discussions on the future of artificial intelligence.

Mr Airlangga will also separately meet Singapore ministers - Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, and Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Mr Airlangga will also represent Indonesia as Group of 20 (G-20) president at the second Global Governance Group (3G) Dialogue with the G-20 Troika. The Troika is made up of the country that holds the G-20 presidency, its predecessor and successor.

The dialogue will be chaired by Dr Balakrishnan and attended by 24 ambassadors and representatives of 3G member countries. The 3G is an informal grouping of 30 small and medium-sized members of the United Nations.

The G-20 comprises 19 major advanced and emerging economies and the European Union. Singapore is not a G-20 member, but it has been invited to participate in many past G-20 summits and related meetings as the convener of the 3G.

Established by Singapore in 2009, the 3G aims to promote greater dialogue between the G-20 and the broader United Nations membership.