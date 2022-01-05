Indonesian air force chief of staff makes introductory visit to S'pore

The chief of staff of the Indonesian air force, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Fadjar Prasetyo, concluded his introductory visit to Singapore yesterday.

The three-day visit, which began on Sunday, underscores the close and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and Indonesia, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday.

ACM Fadjar called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday morning at Mindef headquarters in Bukit Gombak, where he inspected a guard of honour.

"During their meeting, Dr Ng and ACM Fadjar reaffirmed defence ties and discussed efforts to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest," said Mindef.

He also called on Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, and Chief of Air Force, Major-General Kelvin Khong, after inspecting the guard of honour.

On Monday, ACM Fadjar visited Sembawang Air Base for a familiarisation flight on board a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) H225M medium-lift helicopter.

The H225M is the RSAF's replacement for the Super Puma helicopters, destined for use in missions ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to medical evacuation and search-and-rescue operations.

ACM Fadjar also viewed a static display of the A330 multi-role tanker transport at Changi Air Base (East) on Monday.

Mindef noted that the RSAF and the Indonesian air force commemorated 40 years of defence relations last year.

"Both air forces cooperate and interact regularly through the conduct of exercises such as Exercise Elang Indopura, high-level visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of professional courses."

The biennial Exercise Elang Indopura - now into its 21st edition since 1980 - is the pinnacle bilateral exercise between both air forces. Last year, they commemorated the 40th anniversary of defence relations in conjunction with the exercise, which involved over 130 personnel and 12 F-16 fighter aircraft.

Tay Hong Yi