Indian chief of army staff on introductory visit to S'pore

India's chief of army staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Chief of Army David Neo at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday morning.

"During their meeting, Dr Ng and General Naravane reaffirmed the strong and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and India, and discussed regional geopolitical developments," said Mindef.

After inspecting the guard of honour at Mindef's Bukit Gombak headquarters, General Naravane visited Brigadier-General Neo, who assumed command of the Singapore Army in March.

As part of his visit, General Naravane visited the Infantry Gunnery and Tactical Simulator at Pasir Laba Camp later yesterday.

He will visit the Changi Regional HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) Coordination Centre and Information Fusion Centre at Changi Naval Base today.

Mindef added that General Naravane, who is here on an introductory visit from Monday to today, will also deliver a speech at Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College, titled India's Strategic Perspective.

Relevant health checks and safety measures were taken by the visiting delegation.

Said Mindef: "General Naravane's visit underscores the strong and longstanding bilateral defence relations between Singapore and India.

"The Singapore Army and the Indian Army interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and attending courses by each counterpart.

"These mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened the cooperation between the two armies."