In Brief: Illegal parking in HDB estates

Illegal parking in HDB estates

Town councils do not differentiate between foreign-and local-registered vehicles when it comes to enforcement action against illegal parking, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann.

Foreign vehicles not registered with the Land Transport Authority may be clamped by town councils if their by-laws allow for it and the vehicle will be released only upon payment of fines, said Ms Sim. She was responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) who asked about enforcement action against illegal parking in HDB estates.

Construction noise on Sundays

Seventy-nine ongoing projects have been allowed to carry out quieter works on Sundays and public holidays since last November, said Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan.

In response to Mr Yip Hon Weng's (Yio Chu Kang) question on whether tighter restrictions can be imposed, Mr Tan said that from October this year, errant construction sites will have to install video surveillance so that the authorities can track and enforce the no-work rule more effectively.

Online form for appeals over AR treatment

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has put up an online form to handle the increasing number of appeals from assisted reproduction (AR) centres facilitating the import of embryos to Singapore for AR treatment for couples affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions, said Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

Since June last year, MOH has approved 59 appeals and rejected three applications because they did not meet regulatory requirements, said Ms Rahayu in reply to questions from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC).