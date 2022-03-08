Smoking ban at beaches, parks

Singapore's smoking ban will be expanded from July 1 to cover more areas, including all public parks and gardens, 10 recreational beaches, and sites managed by national water agency PUB under its Active, Beautiful and Clean waters programme.

During a three-month adjustment period, those caught smoking in the newly prohibited places will receive warnings.

From Oct 1, offenders will be liable to a composition fine of $200 or a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

More support for hawkers

Local hawkers will receive at least $1,000 from the Small Business Recovery grant as part of the latest Covid-19 relief measures for these hard-hit operators.

Other programmes have also helped hawkers find business successors and attracted fresh talent to the trade.

Four new hawker centres will open this year, while two - including Market Street Hawker Centre - will reopen after redevelopment.

Enhanced cleaning at more premises

An enhanced sanitation regime introduced last year will be expanded to about 2,700 more premises, including food courts, canteens and large shopping malls.

The regime, which mandates routine disinfection and thorough cleaning at least twice a year, will apply to places such as private and specialised schools, and senior activity centres from April 1.

Large shopping malls are to adopt the regime from Aug 1.

Separately, NEA's wastewater testing has shifted its focus from early detection of Covid-19 cases to providing information on whether infections among the population are increasing or decreasing, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor yesterday.

More funding for some farmers

To further Singapore's food security goals, the Republic is broadening its focus beyond leafy vegetables, eggs and food fish to other food types, such as tomatoes, mushrooms and shrimp.

Such farms can tap a higher co-funding quantum of 70 per cent or up to $6 million from the Agri-food Cluster Transformation (ACT) Fund from April 1.

This is an increase from the current 50 per cent of the co-funding for those food types.