In May Day message, WP revisits minimum wage, calls for stay on GST hike

Rising prices could bite harder this year even though the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, the Workers' Party said as it again called for a national minimum wage and a stay of the goods and services tax (GST) hike.

The rising prices will hit Singaporeans, especially lower-income workers, who are struggling with the increased cost of living arising from higher prices of utilities, public transport, food and other essential items, WP added in its May Day statement yesterday.

For the sandwiched class, these cost rises are eating into precious wage gains even as they have to support retired parents and their schoolgoing children, said WP.

The opposition party said that it could not agree with the Government's decision to raise the GST, out of concern that the planned hike will exacerbate inflationary pressures.

It reiterated that it had put forward in Parliament four alternative levers for raising revenue: adhering to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's proposed global minimum corporate tax rate; taxing wealth; increasing the reserves contribution; and taxing externalities (such as pollution).

"Each lever on its own can generate more than what a 2 per cent GST hike will. We should exhaust these... possibilities before turning to a GST hike," WP added.

It also repeated its 2020 General Election manifesto, such as calling for the introduction of a national minimum wage, anti-discrimination laws and a redundancy insurance scheme.

Noting that Singaporeans owe a debt of gratitude to front-line workers in the battle against the pandemic, WP gave its appreciation to the public officers "tasked with executing the new policies and unprecedented measures to help our country weather through the worst of the pandemic".

"We thank all caregivers who have to juggle their work with caring for family members at home. They, too, are essential workers, albeit unpaid and often underappreciated. We thank them for their loving toil and sacrifice."