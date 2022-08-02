Improvement of IT system narrows levy collection gap

The gap between estimated and actual payments collected under the Skills Development Levy (SDL) has fallen from 18 per cent in 2008 to between 3 per cent and 4 per cent today, said Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang.

This is due in part to SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) improving its IT system, Ms Gan said yesterday in reply to MPs' questions about lapses flagged by the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) in its annual report last month. But more needs to be done to close the remaining gap and help all employers pay the right amount of SDL, she told Parliament.

In its report released on July 20, the AGO had found SSG lax in enforcing the collection of SDL funds from 2015 to 2020. This resulted in an estimated $43 million owed to the agency as at April this year.

The SDL is a levy firms pay every month for foreign and local employees here, which is about 0.25 per cent of their monthly wages.

AGO also found that the government agency in charge of lifelong learning had overpaid an estimated $4.22 million due to lapses in the management of its grants.

Responding to questions from MPs Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) and Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC), Ms Gan said SSG uses existing government data, such as data from the Central Provident Fund, to estimate how much in levies firms should pay.

This means that SSG's estimates may differ from the actual amount paid by employers, due to factors like fluctuations in workers' actual wages every month.

SSG is working with GovTech to roll out an IT system by mid-2023 that can more accurately estimate and track such payments while helping employers better estimate their SDL liabilities, she added.

Ms Gan, who is also Minister of State for Manpower, said SSG has started engaging affected employers and will contact all of them by the end of the financial year, and that they will be given time to validate the amount owed.

SSG will send payment reminders and develop more efficient processes to resolve differences in companies' and SSG's estimates.

The few recalcitrant employers who do not pay the outstanding levies despite reminders will face punitive action, she said.

On the overpayment of grants, Ms Gan said SSG was investigating and had not yet determined if there was fraud. "We have not used that term yet (as) there is a lengthy verification process with the individuals and the companies and training providers involved," she said.

Most of these claims occurred before November 2020, when SSG's IT system was using a declaration-based approach, noted Ms Gan.

Errors had also occurred during manual processing of grants, including human errors made by a contracted service provider.

"The root cause we have identified is the massive volume of manual processing that makes it very difficult for all the verifications to be done fully and hence, there need to be more upstream changes in the policies and business rules," she said.