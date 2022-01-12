Impact of GST hike will be delayed for most: Indranee

Regardless of when the goods and services tax (GST) is increased, the impact of the hike will be delayed for the majority of households in Singapore, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah told Parliament yesterday.

With a $6 billion Assurance Package already set aside for cash payouts, the hike will effectively be staved off for five years for most households, and 10 years for lower-income households, she said.

In the meantime, the Government has been shielding Singaporeans from the full impact of rising prices and will continue to do so, she pledged. Helping Singaporeans cope with cost of living pressures will be a priority in this year's Budget, and the scope of household support measures is being reviewed, she added.

Ms Indranee was responding to questions from several MPs on rising costs and the impending GST hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

Amid rising inflation globally, Singaporeans have been feeling the squeeze from growing utility and grocery bills, and MP Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) asked if the GST hike can be delayed.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said in his New Year message that the Budget will address the GST hike first announced in 2018.

Yesterday, Ms Indranee reiterated that the increase in GST - meant to help meet rising recurrent spending needs, especially in healthcare and social support - is not something that can be put off forever.

She noted that Singapore's economy is recovering steadily and, barring fresh disruptions, should grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year.

But she pointed out that the date the GST hike takes effect is not the same as the date the impact of the hike will be felt, given that the Government will be able to delay the impact on Singaporeans through the Assurance Package.

"Whatever the increase to their expenditure as a result of GST, the Assurance Package is designed to buffer them from that increase. The Government is directly supplementing them so that they won't feel the impact," she said, stressing that the Government will continue to look out for low-income households and the majority of middle-income households.

Ms Indranee said the GST and income and wealth taxes are important revenue sources for the Government, which will ensure the overall system of taxes and transfers remains fair and progressive.

"We need sound fiscal foundations, not just to provide support to households and businesses when needed, but also to meet our collective aspirations - affordable healthcare, quality education, and a safe and secure home - in a responsible and sustainable way."

Ms Indranee and Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling also addressed how the Government would help Singaporeans cope with cost increases.

They said the Government empathises with the very real pressures felt by individuals and households, and has been working hard to help people cope.

Amid rising inflation around the world, headline inflation in Singapore rose to 3.8 per cent last November. Acknowledging that this is "high", Ms Indranee said a significant part is accounted for by accommodation based on estimated rental, and private transport costs.

However, as most Singaporeans own their homes and use public transport, it is core inflation, which excludes these items and came in at 1.6 per cent last November, that more accurately reflects the inflation people experience.

Ms Low said Singapore is likely to continue to face external cost pressures due to elevated global energy prices and bottlenecks in global transport, pushing up food and utility prices. But elevated prices are expected to be temporary and should subside as supply improves.

Core inflation is expected to increase in the first half of the year before easing, and could be closer to the upper end of the 1 per cent to 2 per cent forecast for the full year.

Ms Low said the Government will "spare no effort in supporting Singaporeans, and also households and businesses, as we face this global spectre of inflation".