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Immediate priority is to ensure Kembangan residents taken care of, say MPs after Faishal resigns

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MPs (from left) Tin Pei Ling, Diana Pang, Faishal Ibrahim, Seah Kian Peng and Goh Pei Ming speaking to the media at Marine Terrace in April 2025.

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SINGAPORE – MPs of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC said their immediate priority is to ensure Kembangan residents are taken care of, after Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation.

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng said he and the GRC’s remaining MPs will handle all Meet-the-People sessions and appeals in Kembangan, which Faishal had looked after.

They will also continue ongoing community initiatives that provide support for elderly and vulnerable families, as well as improve community cohesion within Kembangan, Seah added in a Facebook post on July 20.

The GRC’s other MPs are Minister of State Goh Pei Ming, Tin Pei Ling and Diana Pang.

“We will do our best to look after the residents of Kembangan,” Seah said.

In his resignation letter, Faishal had cited a “lapse of judgment” in handling his interactions with a woman, who is a member of the public.

There was no physical relationship between him and the woman, and he had not intended for the interactions – which were conducted mostly via online messages – to develop into one, he added.

But Faishal said on reflection, he recognised that his conduct “fell short of the standards expected of me and was not consistent with the responsibilities entrusted to me”.

In his post, Seah said Faishal has made “immeasurable” contributions in Kembangan, and in Nee Soon GRC where he served for 15 years.

Faishal entered politics as part of the PAP’s Marine Parade GRC team in 2006 and was re-elected for three more terms in Nee Soon GRC. He returned to Marine Parade for the 2025 General Election, where his team won uncontested.

“As a team that has worked together so closely over the last year, we are deeply saddened by what has happened,” Seah said, describing Faishal as a good friend with “a big and kind heart for all”.

He also assured his residents in Braddell Heights that his work in Kembangan will not affect his commitment and the level of support to them.

Fellow MPs Goh and Tin made similar points in separate Facebook posts on July 20.

Goh, who oversees the Marine Parade ward, said: “Even as we step up to support the Kembangan residents, please be assured that our commitment and level of support to all residents under our care will stay the same.”