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‘I will continue to engage and better understand the needs of the Muslim community’: Zaqy Mohamad

New Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad (above) took over from Faishal Ibrahim on July 20, who earlier in the day resigned from political office.

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SINGAPORE - New Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad assured the Muslim community that he will continue to engage them and better understand their needs.

Zaqy, who is currently Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Defence, took over from Faishal Ibrahim on July 20, who earlier in the day resigned from political office.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had announced Faishal’s resignation following a lapse of judgment in handling his interactions with a female member of the public. Faishal also resigned as an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and from the PAP.

Speaking to the media, Zaqy said he would work closely with the M3+ network (a collaboration between MUIS, Yayasan MENDAKI, and MESRA to uplift the Malay/Muslim community) , volunteers and community partners to champion programmes to help build the community.

“There is a lot of important work ahead of us, and we must continue building on the progress our community has made,” he said.

“So I can assure the community that you will always have a team that’s committed to you.”

Noting how he had worked with Faishal for about 20 years, he added that he was saddened by the resignation, and he was sorry this happened.

He did not take further questions from the media.

In a separate Facebook post, he noted how Faishal was someone who built deep and lasting connections with many in the community over the years.

“I have great respect for him as a colleague,” he said, adding that he saw firsthand Faishal’s dedication to the development of the Muslim community, as well as the relationships and trust he nurtured and earned.

“His contributions to our community will not be forgotten,” he said.

Zaqy also acknowledged that many in the Muslim community were disappointed and saddened by the development.

“Together with the team, I will do my very best to serve our community and work closely with all our stakeholders in the days ahead,” he said.

Former Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli also weighed in, urging the Muslim community to support Zaqy in his new role.

“Our work to help our community progress must continue,” he said in a Facebook post, noting that Faishal had been committed to “strengthening families, lowering recidivism, empowering our youths and building bonds that hold our community together”.

He too said he was deeply saddened to hear news of Faishal’s resignation, and called for privacy to be extended to Faishal and his family.