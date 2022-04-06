House endorses road map to equality for S'pore women

A 10-year road map to ensure all Singapore women have greater access to opportunities, and more equal partnerships with men was unanimously endorsed by Parliament yesterday, after 40 MPs debated it.

The country must also mitigate the challenges women face and not shy away from addressing issues such as sexual predators and societal expectations, said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who opened the 9½ hour debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development.

MPs from both sides spoke on flexible work, better support for parents and caregivers, and changing mindsets - three key pillars of the White Paper.

Calling for an accelerated timeline to entrench flexi-work arrangements as a norm, Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) said: "We should strike when the iron is hot... and roll out the guidelines when many employers are still fresh from having the majority of their workforce telecommuting."

The White Paper had proposed that employers must consider flexi-work requests fairly by 2024.

MPs recognised that female caregivers bore a disproportionate burden. Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC) suggested that family care leave be made mandatory.

Workers' Party (WP) MPs Jamus Lim and Louis Chua (both Sengkang GRC) pushed for more shared parental leave so fathers can spend more time with children and take on more care work.

MPs also sought more protection for women facing online, physical or sexual harm.

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann spoke on closing the digital safety gap so women can feel safe online. She announced plans for a workshop to equip young people in supporting peers facing online attacks.

WP chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) noted the White Paper had proposed that responders to family violence cases include social service professionals, and agreed that tackling family violence benefits from a comprehensive approach. But she was concerned a "softer" approach may lead to perpetrators thinking they can try to explain their actions away.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling later refuted this, adding that social service professionals will be empowered to move victim-survivors out of their homes temporarily where necessary.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam highlighted the psychological significance of the White Paper. "How many will dare to say men and women should not be equal?" he said. And if people realised that expressing a contrary view was against social norms, it meant they at least understood what these norms were, he said.

"The impact on norms, values, the internalisation of the idea of equality - I see that as among the most important outcomes from this process," he added.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung called for men to be more proactive in supporting the women in their lives. "Let us respect women through our words and actions. Offences against women are clearly wrong... What is less obvious is the occasional insensitive remark that reflects an unconscious bias or stereotype," he said.

Rounding off the debate, Mrs Teo said it upholds "the values we hold dear as a society, and which will serve as our North Star as we seek out the next milestones in women's development".

These are equality for men and women, who should have equal opportunities to pursue their aspirations; partnership, with women regarded as equal partners of men at work and at home; and mutual respect between both genders.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post: "This is a promising start towards building a fairer and more inclusive society, where all Singaporeans can pursue their aspirations freely and to the fullest."