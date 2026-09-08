Holding off political salary updates will weaken S’pore’s ability to build strong team of leaders: Chan Chun Sing

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Ministerial salaries have not been adjusted since 2012, when the changes were backdated to the start of the new term in 2011.

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SINGAPORE — The updated political salary framework is calibrated to widen the pool of Singaporeans who can realistically consider serving, while preserving the ethos of political service, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing.

In implementing it, the Government wants to be able to send a message to capable Singaporeans considering joining political office that “while political service involves sacrifice, it will not come at an unreasonable cost to you and your family”, he added.

Ministerial salaries have not been adjusted since 2012, when the changes were backdated to the start of the new term in 2011. In 2017, the Government decided not to proceed with adjustments following an independent review because of the prevailing economic circumstances, and held back a further review in 2023.

In laying out the slew of changes to come with the latest review, Chan, who is also Defence Minister, said continuing to hold off updates could cause the framework to lose relevance. “More importantly, we continue to weaken our ability to build a strong, diverse team of leaders that Singapore needs,” he added in a ministerial statement on Sept 8.

The salary framework needs to stay updated so that capable and committed people can step forward to serve, “not just the financially independent ones or those who have made exceptional lifestyle choices”, he stressed.

That includes younger Singaporeans in their 30s and 40s, who may be building their careers, raising families and taking on major financial commitments, said Chan.

“We want such people to be able to enter public office in their prime – with the energy and runway to build up the experience, judgment to make tough decisions, and to bond and build up the trust with Singaporeans to take Singapore forward, especially in difficult times,” he said.

This also includes those who are more established in their careers, especially in the private sector, he said, noting that some CEOs of major Singapore companies earn $6 million or $7 million a year, and sometimes more.

“We are not trying to match that. Nor should we,” Chan said. “But we cannot pretend that such opportunity costs do not exist.”

Money, however, must never be the primary motivation for anyone who enters political service, said Chan. “If money is your main reason for wanting to be a minister, frankly, you are not the person we are looking for,” he added.

Chan said the Government will not be able to match the pay of all the people it hopes to get, and that some will never join no matter how much the pay.

The eight-member independent committee to review political salaries was convened in December 2025.

As part of its work, the committee led by Singapore LNG Corporation chairman Gan Seow Kee had engaged Mercer, a global HR consultant, for technical expertise and to provide additional information on pay practices and levels.

Chan said the committee’s work was not easy, and its members approached the task with seriousness, care and rigour.

He added that he agrees with the committee’s assessment that the three core principles that underpinned the political salary framework remain sound and necessary to build a strong, sustained political core.

The three Cs – calibre, commitment and clean – were established by the 2012 committee led by social service veteran Gerard Ee.

In adhering to calibre, the framework should take reference from market benchmarks to ensure individuals of the right calibre are not deterred from stepping forward to lead the country, Chan said.

On that note, Chan said the phrase “not deterred” was carefully chosen. “It is not ‘encouraged’ or ‘attracted’,” he stressed.

This is to ensure that Singapore can continue to draw from a broad and deep pool of talent to serve in political office, he said.

Commitment ensures that the framework includes a meaningful discount relative to market benchmarks to reflect the ethos of political service, he said. The discount was set at 40 per cent off the market benchmark, and the latest review kept it at the same level.

On keeping the framework “clean”, Chan said the framework should ensure a “clean wage” with no hidden perks, as he said transparency and integrity in remuneration remain fundamental to maintaining public trust.

The salary review is fundamentally about “giving ourselves a better chance to build a first-rate team to serve Singapore and Singaporeans”, Chan said.