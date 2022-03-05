Higher pay cut-offs for EP, S Pass won't have windfall effect: Minister

The planned hikes in qualifying salaries for Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders will not automatically lead to a pay rise for foreign workers at the expense of locals, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday.

He was addressing concerns of a "windfall effect", after higher EP and S Pass salary cut-offs were announced in the Budget statement last month.

The latest revisions will see the qualifying salaries for new EP and S Pass applicants go up by $500 to $5,000 and $3,000, respectively, from September, with higher amounts for the financial service sector, which has higher salary norms.

Dr Tan gave an example of a company that hires 10 employees - nine locals and one S Pass holder - doing the same job and earning the same pay of $2,500.

"Will the foreigner immediately get a $500 pay increase just because of the increase in the qualifying salary? No," he said.

For EP and S Pass renewals, the tweaks will apply only a year later - from September next year.

This could even stretch out to September 2026, depending on when the employee's S Pass is due for renewal, Dr Tan said. The firm will then have enough time to think about alternative options, such as finding or training another local worker, he added.

"This is especially so if the foreigner is not bringing in enough value to justify the pay increase. Businesses are ultimately profit-driven, and they would not just blindly raise costs."

Addressing concerns that employers find it tough to hire locals in a tight labour market, Dr Tan said there is a significant untapped supply of women and seniors.

They can be wooed if businesses do more to redesign jobs to be more flexible and inclusive.

Going back to his example, Dr Tan said the company could find itself in a difficult situation if it insists on giving the S Pass holder a pay rise without fairly reviewing the pay of its local staff as there are quotas at the S Pass level.

"If the locals leave because of the pay discrepancy, the firm may find that it doesn't have enough quota to retain the S Pass holder at the next renewal," he added.

Local workers who come across unfair remuneration practices can report them to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, which will get the firm to conduct a proper salary review, said Dr Tan.

If a firm then retains the S Pass holder, it would be because he brings value that more than justifies the higher salary, he added.

On suggestions to instead raise S Pass levies even more, Dr Tan said these levies would be applied equally to all S Pass holders.

"The more productive firms that hire high-quality S Pass holders well above the qualifying salary will face the same cost increase as less productive firms who are paying just the bare minimum," he said. "Both groups are equally affected. Raising levies makes no distinction or differentiation between them."

Adding that there are no perfect solutions, he said: "I hope that we do not let perfect be the enemy of the good."