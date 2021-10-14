High-level Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in Singapore next June

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue, which has not been held for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place in Singapore from June 10 to 12 next year.

The high-level security summit typically draws defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from around the world.

It is organised by London-based think-tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Mr James Crabtree, executive director of IISS-Asia, said his organisation continues to believe in "the role of face-to-face diplomacy" in solving global problems.

"At a time of ever-rising interest in Asian security affairs, we look forward to welcoming delegates to Singapore for in-person diplomatic discussions next June."

This year's Shangri-La Dialogue was slated to be held on June 4 and 5.

But on May 20, its organisers announced that the meeting would be cancelled because the global Covid-19 situation had deteriorated.

At the time, Singapore was seeing a small uptick in the number of community cases, which had hit double digits after weeks of virtually no local cases.

