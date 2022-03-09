Heritage studies likely for some public sector redevelopments

Large-scale public sector redevelopment projects may be subjected to in-depth heritage studies under a new framework to involve stakeholders and the public more in decision-making processes.

Announcing the new heritage impact assessment (HIA) framework in Parliament yesterday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said it marks an important milestone in the maturation of Singapore's heritage evaluation process.

Under the new framework, public sector projects that are likely to cause major impact to significant heritage sites will need to be assessed by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the National Heritage Board (NHB) to determine if heritage studies or other mitigating measures are required.

HIAs, which include external consultants, are the most extensive heritage studies that government agencies can call.

Responding to Mr Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC), who had asked for an update on plans for a HIA framework, Mr Lee said the authorities expect HIAs to be triggered only for "larger-scale public development projects in areas of rich and complex heritage significance".

In a statement, the URA added that these large-scale projects are ones that impact clusters of buildings and structures with potential heritage value, and which hold significance for multiple groups of stakeholders.

Where HIAs are not necessary, public agencies with technical expertise such as URA and NHB will continue to assess the impact of redevelopment projects on heritage themselves.

A URA spokesman said that as HIAs require additional time and costs - including an in-depth external assessment - the authorities have to be judicious in calling them. "The current evaluation process remains relevant and comprehensive in addressing most sites undergoing redevelopment."

While URA did not define "large-scale" or give specific examples of future sites that might require HIAs, it said these might include projects such as future housing estates and business centres.

For redevelopment projects that require HIAs, development agencies will commission external consultants to assess in detail the potential impact of development works and the adequacy of proposed mitigating measures, and recommend strategies to incorporate built heritage elements in the new developments, said URA. It said relevant stakeholders and the heritage community would be engaged at "key project milestones", such as when determining the scope of a study.

Mr Lee said findings from HIA studies will be published for public feedback unless there are security or other concerns. Agencies should consider and incorporate as much feedback as possible.

URA added that the HIA framework was informed by a pilot large-scale heritage study of the Old Police Academy site in Mount Pleasant, conducted between August 2018 and September 2019. The authorities had decided to retain six significant heritage buildings in the area after the study.

Private projects, which are generally smaller in scale, will continue to be assessed using existing approaches, a URA spokesman said.

Singapore Heritage Society president Jack Lee said even smaller private sites may have significant heritage value, citing the Government's decision to conserve Golden Mile Complex last year. He hopes that the authorities will publicly share the criteria they use to determine if HIAs are needed so the public can be more informed when they are invited to give feedback, and that HIAs will eventually be required for private projects.

Professor Ho Puay Peng, head of the National University of Singapore's department of architecture, said the HIA process and engagement should be open and transparent for the community's buy-in.

International Council on Monuments and Sites Singapore president Yeo Kang Shua noted that while there is no standardised HIA format internationally, it is important that the scope of each study takes into account the interests of various stakeholders, including local communities.

Separately, Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the Kampong Gelam Alliance - a group of local businesses, institutions, landlords and residents in the area - will engage the community and public later this year to seek their ideas to rejuvenate the heritage precinct.