Help workers upgrade, urges DPM Heng

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Firms must invest in upgrading workers' skills and raising productivity to transform and emerge stronger, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday. He also urged them to participate in the Singapore Together Alliances for Action to boost collaboration and find solutions to challenges, and to give back to society.

