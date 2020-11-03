Companies will be penalised more heavily for data breaches under changes to Singapore's data protection laws passed in Parliament yesterday. At the same time, they will also get more freedom to use personal data to innovate their business.
Data breaches
Heavier fines for companies under changes to laws
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2020, with the headline 'Heavier fines for companies under changes to laws'. Print Edition | Subscribe