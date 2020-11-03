Data breaches

Heavier fines for companies under changes to laws

In the event of a data breach, a company can be fined up to 10 per cent of its annual turnover in Singapore or $1 million, whichever is higher.
Companies will be penalised more heavily for data breaches under changes to Singapore's data protection laws passed in Parliament yesterday. At the same time, they will also get more freedom to use personal data to innovate their business.

