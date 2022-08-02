Healthcare system bearing brunt of current coronavirus wave, says Ong

While Singapore has not had to tighten social restrictions in the current Covid-19 wave, life in hospitals here has not been going on as normal, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament yesterday.

"Our healthcare system is bearing the brunt of the current wave. Healthcare workers have been very busy. Polyclinics and our general practitioner clinics also saw higher patient volumes," he said.

Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) asked about measures, including telemedicine, to help the healthcare system cope. Mr Ong said the Government is promoting the use of telemedicine for mild Covid-19 cases, and that this is now more accepted than in the past.

But he added: "Even so, we need to be realistic that in a big infection wave, the healthcare system will come under stress... Waiting times at private clinics, polyclinics (and) hospitals will inevitably go up, and I seek the patience and understanding of all our residents."

In such a situation, the key is to ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed, and those who need urgent care can be attended to promptly - something the healthcare system has generally been able to achieve so far, he noted.

Responding to a question from Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) relating to the bed capacity of hospitals, Mr Ong said that based on the worst-case scenario projection for the current wave, the Government has plans to set aside up to about 1,000 beds for Covid-19 patients. The figure does not include beds in private hospitals, which have a few hundred more that can be allocated for Covid-19 patients.

He added: "This is a dynamic plan and, fortunately, in the course of this infection wave, we did not have to activate all of those beds."

He later said it is quite common for hospitals today to have 90 per cent bed occupancy, not from Covid-19 patients but as a result of those seeking treatment for other conditions.

Mr Ong said the Government has eased the workload of hospitals by transferring lower-risk patients to Covid-19 treatment facilities, and discharging long-staying patients to community care facilities such as nursing homes. He noted that compared with during the last Omicron wave, the transfer processes are now smoother, and patients and their families are also more understanding when hospitals have to make the transfers.

Hospitals have also cut down on their "business-as-usual" workload in order to manage the demand for beds. Mr Ong said that during the current wave, hospitals have reduced such workload by about 5 per cent, most of which involve elective surgery.

While he acknowledged that this is "not ideal", he said this is less than the 15 per cent cut during the previous Omicron wave.

Hospitals also restricted, but did not suspend, visits to patients.

Mr Ong added that healthcare workers have not had their leave suspended, which means they can take breaks and fly back to their home countries to see their families - a move key to maintaining their morale.

Responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), who asked about hospital-acquired Covid-19 infections, Mr Ong said absenteeism in hospitals has been about 2 per cent during the current wave, and has not contributed to a bed crunch.

"As far as we can determine, while there had been some transmission within hospitals, overall hospital-acquired Covid-19 infection has been low, and very likely lower than community-acquired infections. And this is because of good infection control measures in hospitals," he said.