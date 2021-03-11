Harmonious ties won't be affected by incident, say faith leaders

The Jewish and Muslim communities in Singapore enjoy a harmonious and mutually respectful relationship that has been and remains strong, leaders from both faith groups said yesterday.

A group of Muslim leaders visited the Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street in the morning to reaffirm the bonds of friendship between their communities, shortly before the authorities announced they had thwarted a planned attack on worshippers at the synagogue.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) chief executive Esa Masood, and the head of the Harmony Centre, Ustazah Liyana Rosli Asmara, met Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel as well as Jewish Welfare Board president Nash Benjamin and vice-president Reuben Khafi.

The leaders also made a shared commitment on behalf of the Muslim and Jewish communities here to reject all forms of extremism, radicalism and violence.

The meeting came as the Internal Security Department (ISD) yesterday announced that it had detained 20-year-old Amirull Ali, who had made plans to use a knife to kill Jewish men leaving the synagogue after congregational prayers.

Speaking to reporters after the morning meeting, Rabbi Abergel stressed that the planned attack was an isolated incident, and both sides are determined not to let it affect the good relationship between Jews and Muslims in Singapore.

"We enjoy an amazing relationship with our Muslim friends. We break bread together, we meet for social events. We have regular meetings, we talk to each other regularly. So I really, really don't think this is something that's going to affect our relationship, not in the least," said Rabbi Abergel.

Dr Nazirudin said in a statement: "We all agree that our peace and harmony is a blessing and gift we must never take for granted nor compromise. Our commonalities are much stronger than any differences."

He added: "To this young man, and other self-radicalised individuals before him, we say this dishonours and desecrates the very faith you claim to defend. This goes against the very heart of our faith and the grain of our Quran - which speaks in no uncertain terms of the sanctity of places of worship such as the synagogue and the mosque."

The Mufti underlined that there can be no place for such radical beliefs, saying Muslim leaders will continue to do everything they can to protect the community and its young from such extremist ideas.

Mr Esa told reporters that Jews and Muslims are proud to share a common Abrahamic heritage.

And as Singaporeans, community members here should protect one another and build a safe home together, he said.

The Muis chief also said Muslim leaders were very saddened and troubled by Amirull's plans, and stressed that all sacred spaces had to be protected and kept safe.

The leaders, who were joined at their meeting by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, also said they were thankful that the attack by Amirull had been averted.

Rabbi Abergel called for the bonds between the two faiths to be strengthened. "It is important at this moment to realise that we're all in this together. It's important to strengthen the bonds of friendship that we have with our communities."

The ISD said its investigations found Amirull was primarily angered by the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Mr Esa said that while it is in human nature to be affected by global conflicts, there is a need to avoid being taken in by radical groups with their own political agendas, and to look for long-term and peaceful solutions that are productive.

He said that Muis has set up the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to collect donations from people to channel the grief that they feel when it comes to global crises.

"This is how we will channel our efforts to very constructive solutions, working with humanitarian agencies on the ground which can provide real relief and real solutions to those who are affected by such crises," he said.

"Acts of violence further fuel hate and add to the conflict."

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said Amirull's case was a sobering reminder to not take Singapore's social cohesion for granted. "We are fortunate to call multiracial and multi-religious Singapore home. I sincerely hope everyone can come together to protect our diversity and our shared space. We must not allow isolated incidents to sow disharmony in our society."

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said the case showed that terrorism and the risk of self-radicalisation continue to exist in pockets across Singapore, regardless of race or religion.

He thanked security agencies for thwarting Amirull's plans early and decisively, and urged Singaporeans to remain committed to fight against self-radicalisation.

The Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), which represents 10 faiths here and regularly brings together Jewish and Muslim leaders and youth through activities that seek to promote harmony among the different religions, said it was "appalled" at Amirull's case and concerned about the increased threats of radicalisation affecting young people here.

Urging the interfaith community to undertake strong media and information literacy efforts to prevent the spread of violent extremism, the IRO said that young people had to be guided on accessing correct information about religions.

It also said that it will work closely with religious communities to raise awareness about the issue.

"The IRO will also strengthen its efforts to promote interfaith friendship and trust, which have been the pillars of our religious harmony," it said.

"The fellowship programmes organised frequently by IRO will continue to deepen interfaith understanding that protects our society from hate and prejudice."