Guidelines a pragmatic response amid Covid-19 situation: Analysts

The National Wages Council's (NWC) recommendations strike a pragmatic balance between encouraging companies that are doing well to boost wages and preserving flexibility for those hard-hit by fresh Covid-19 restrictions, said industry watchers.

They were responding to the latest guidelines issued by the high-level council yesterday.

The NWC urged employers that are growing or recovering from the pandemic's impact to take steps to restore their workers' wages, reward them fairly through variable payments and bring forward hiring plans.

But employers facing significant cost pressures and poor business prospects can still implement temporary wage cuts, if this means saving jobs, the tripartite body said in issuing an addendum to its current guidelines.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce chief executive Victor Mills said NWC's announcement "makes perfect sense, and it is difficult to see what else it could or should have said", given the ongoing uncertainty.

He said it also has to be seen in tandem with additional government support given in view of the latest safe management measures.

"(The measures) are necessary and the increased Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and one-month rental waiver will help the F&B industry," he said.

The Government will increase JSS support for food and beverage businesses to 50 per cent, after the announcement that dining in will be suspended from tomorrow. Hawker stalls and coffee shop tenants of government agencies will also receive one month of rental waivers.

A review will be done two weeks after the measures have been implemented to see if there is a need to adjust them further.

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young said economic and business recovery remains uneven across sectors and companies.

"Today's announcement on the tightening of safe management measures is a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over and will weigh down on business sentiments," he said.

He added that businesses experiencing recovery should look at restoring wage cuts and rolling back other cost-cutting measures when the situation allows. "Businesses that continue to be adversely impacted by Covid-19 should actively tap government support measures to retain their employees."

Dr David Leong, managing director of recruiter PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said restoring wages and benefits may not be top of the agenda for many companies.

"We may see further job losses if these restrictions persist beyond June 13," he said, referring to the end date for the tighter measures, which include capping gatherings at two people and working from home as the default.

Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme), said preserving flexibility is key.

"Asme supports a flexible wage system that will allow employers to continue to keep their workers employed, instead of taking retrenchment as an option," he said.

"Given the current wave of impact from the new restrictions, coupled with expectations of an uncertain second half of the year, this will provide employers with better flexibility."

Last year, the NWC, in a rare move, reviewed its wage guidelines for a second time as the coronavirus outbreak took its toll on the labour market. It will convene again later in the year to develop guidelines for the period from Dec 1 to Nov 30 next year.

Mr Lam welcomed this, saying it will ensure that the guidelines remain relevant in the evolving Covid-19 landscape.