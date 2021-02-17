For Subscribers
Budget 2021 Emerging stronger: From The Gallery
Grappling with a crisis, Budget also seeks to look ahead
Govt directs help at vulnerable as it presses on with plans, including petrol duty hike
Seeing Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat deliver the Budget statement yesterday, one could not help but wonder if there would be a second, or - heaven forbid - third round of measures this year.
After all, last year he addressed Parliament nine times over five Budgets, which marshalled close to $100 billion in Covid-19 support and chalked up a deficit of $64.9 billion, or 13.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).