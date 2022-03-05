Grant takes Singrow higher

Local agritech start-up Singrow has been working to build a robotic system for automatic harvesting and pollination in efforts to boost its vertical farming operations.

It has launched several proprietary crop varieties, such as red and white strawberries and cherry tomatoes, to date.

Last June, it applied for a Productivity Solutions Grant to boost its efforts to build the prototype for the robotic system, as its own cash flow was not sufficient to support the project, said founder and chief executive Bao Shengjie. Prior to receiving the grant, it spent nearly $100,000 on the automation project, he added.

Singrow has also invested $200,000 over three years in a co-innovation programme with the National University of Singapore, aimed at creating new crop varieties for indoor and vertical farming conditions. It plans to build a commercial-scale farm in Singapore by the end of this year.