Govt intervention to address disruption, uncertainty must follow basic economic principles: PM Wong

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PM Lawrence Wong at the Economist Service’s 25th anniversary dinner at Parkroyal Collection Pickering on Sept 30.

SINGAPORE - Amid disruption from artificial intelligence and global uncertainty, the Government must actively help workers and others who are adversely affected, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sept 30.

But any intervention must be done in a disciplined and careful manner, guided by a proper diagnosis of the problem, and a clear understanding of the incentives, trade-offs and consequences that may follow, he added.

PM Wong was speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Economist Service, which he said he was “proud and happy” to attend not only as Prime Minister, but also as an alumnus.

In a speech underscoring how economic thinking can inform government policy, he said Singapore must be prepared for more churn and disruption as the pace of change accelerates.

While this process of creative destruction is essential for driving innovation and economic growth, the costs are immediate and personal for the individual worker whose job is being displaced, he acknowledged.

“When livelihoods are affected and people feel anxious about their future, it is understandable that they will look to the Government for solutions,” he added.

“So, we must respond to these concerns. We must help those adversely affected by change, protect the vulnerable, and make sure the benefits of growth are broadly shared.”

The Singapore Government has never taken a laissez-faire approach and is “not shy about intervening”, PM Wong noted. It does not leave things to the markets alone, as markets can fail and also cannot provide for all the things that a society cares about.

The Government has intervened actively in many areas to correct market failures, pool risks and achieve important social objectives, he said.

But precisely because the Government intervenes, it needs to do so carefully and be clear-eyed about what works and what does not, he said.

That means diagnosing the problem correctly, understanding the incentives policies create, recognising the costs and trade-offs, and thinking through any second- and third-order consequences that might result.

This discipline has served Singapore well, and maintaining it is one of the most important responsibilities of the Economist Service, PM Wong said to a ballroom full of public sector economists.

He was among the first five economists in the service when it was formally established in 2001 under the then Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Recounting this in his speech at the Parkroyal Collection Pickering hotel, he said he had to double-hat in marketing and recruitment, resulting in his pictures appearing in promotional materials.

Since then, the service has grown to more than 100 economists across over 20 government agencies and two international organisations.

PM Wong said that over the years, economics has become more technical and data-driven, with models more sophisticated, econometric techniques more powerful and datasets vastly richer.

While these advances are important, there may be a tendency to equate technical sophistication with rigour, and to treat an argument as more credible simply because it has a more complicated model behind it, he said.

He added that there was also a risk of slipping into data mining – starting with the conclusion and searching for the evidence to support it, rather than using the evidence to test whether the conclusion is right.

Cautioning against these risks, he said: “So, we must guard against becoming captive to an ideology, or captive to the technique.”

He urged the Economist Service officers to focus instead on the basic principles of economic thinking.

He cited three concepts – prices, costs and incentives – which he said would force them to confront scarcity, choices and trade-offs.

Prices signal what is scarce and what people demand, he said. If these signals are suppressed or distorted, scarce resources may end up being allocated poorly, creating bigger problems down the road.

He gave the example of how Singapore prices water and electricity to reflect the underlying cost and scarcity of the resources so that households and businesses will use them wisely.

The Government then provides targeted support, such as U-Save rebates, to help lower- and middle-income households with their utility bills, rather than artificially holding down prices.

This allows the price signal to be preserved, while ensuring that essential services remain affordable, he said.

Understanding cost is also important because the true cost of a policy may not always be measurable in dollars and cents, he said.

It includes what has to be given up in making one choice over another, such as in choosing whether to use a piece of land for homes, schools, parks, community facilities or places of worship.

In allocating land, the Government should not just choose its use by what can command the highest market price, he said.

Rather, a decision must first be made on Singapore’s needs and values.

“Whatever we decide, we must recognise that the land has value, and using it for one purpose means forgoing another. And so, that ensures we use every parcel carefully, and make the most of our limited space,” he said.

“Good policymaking requires us to recognise that trade-off, even when the cost is not immediately visible.”

Meanwhile, it is also crucial to anticipate the incentives that policies create, as they can alter the behaviour of consumers, businesses, workers and families, he said.

“Whenever the Government changes the rules, people will respond. Sometimes in ways we intend, sometimes in ways we do not,” he said.

“And good economics requires us to anticipate these responses, and design our policies accordingly.”

Citing unemployment support, he said Singapore was cautious about unemployment insurance for a long time, having seen how overly generous benefits elsewhere had weakened people’s incentive to return to work.

Yet, there are also consequences for not providing support, as workers who have lost their jobs may make poor employment decisions owing to financial pressures, he added.

That is why the Government had designed the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme to provide temporary financial support, while requiring recipients to do their part by actively searching for work and going for career coaching or training.

The aim is to provide enough assurance for workers to find a good job match, while maintaining a strong incentive to get back into employment, he said.

PM Wong said these basic principles – that prices, costs and incentives matter – can be “surprisingly easy to ignore”, especially when there is pressure to act quickly, or when a simple solution sounds attractive.

Around the world, policies introduced with the best of intentions have produced unintended consequences that emerged only later, he said.

For instance, rent controls that discourage the supply of rental units, or food price caps that lead to shortages, he said.

When prices are artificially held low, consumers may benefit at first, but suppliers have less incentive to produce over time, resulting in shortages.

Such poorly designed policies can lead to the original problems becoming harder to solve, and can also show up in other ways, such as fiscal burdens that accumulate and lost investments, he added.

“And by the time these consequences become clear, the policy may be very difficult to unwind,” he said.

PM Wong said Singapore is not immune to pressures for easy solutions, warning that these pressures will grow in the years ahead amid greater global uncertainty and technological disruption.

He urged officers in the Economist Service to continue to sharpen the thinking in government, and strengthen policymaking to help Singapore make better choices in an uncertain world.

He said doing the job well requires more than technical competence.

“It takes judgment and intellectual honesty. It takes the professional conviction to speak up when the analysis points to an uncomfortable conclusion,” he said.

“And it takes the ability to explain complex issues simply and clearly, so that good analysis can translate into good policy.”