Budget debate: Govt cannot be half-hearted about funding local media's transformation, says Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - The Government cannot be half-hearted about funding local media to support their transformation, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Friday (March 4).

Mrs Teo said: "When compared to the investments seen elsewhere in the world, the amount of funding to support our local media's transformation must be meaningful in order for their efforts to have a chance to succeed. We cannot be half-hearted about it."

Speaking during the debate on her ministry's budget, she addressed points made by Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai from the Progress Singapore Party who had asked if the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) listed company could be made to contribute more to SPH Media Trust (SMT).

He also asked about plans to recoup the up to $900 million funding support pledged by the Government for the next five years, and if there was an "exit plan" after that duration.

Mr Leong said the property assets of SPH are estimated to be worth at least $3.9 billion with an expected annual cash flow of $300 million, and questioned why taxpayers have to instead "foot the bill" of SMT for the next five years.

Mrs Teo noted that SPH shareholders had voted and agreed to an initial injection of $80 million cash and $30 million worth of shares for SMT.

If the restructuring proposal involved an even higher contribution, the shareholders could have walked away, she said.

The SMT - a company limited by guarantee - might not have been formed, and the SPH media business could have remained on its trajectory of decline, with scant hope for revival, she added.

"In time to come, there would be nothing worthwhile to preserve."

SMT had spun off from mainboard-listed company SPH to become a not-for-profit entity last December.

Mrs Teo said that local media companies serve a broader mission beyond commercial success, such as by providing a Singapore lens to make sense of global events, presenting an authoritative source of information amid clickbait and misinformation, and by producing content in the official languages that celebrates the country's diverse culture.

This helps to keep Singaporeans united, and is why the Government has put its support behind the SMT, she said.

Mrs Teo also said that Mr Leong's claim that SPH is government-owned is incorrect, adding: "If it was, there would be no question today of public funding."

She added that the Government will also keep local media accountable as it provides funding for its transformation.