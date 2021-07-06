Global tax deal will make it harder for S'pore to draw investments: Wong

There is "no doubt" that a landmark deal by the world's richest nations to back a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent will make it harder for Singapore to attract investments, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

But it is too early to work out the exact impact as implementation details are still being negotiated, he added.

"On (Singapore's) part, we will have to work much harder, whether it's on upgrading of our workforce, our infrastructure, our connectivity or our overall business environment.

"All of these factors will therefore become more salient in our ability to attract and retain investments, and ultimately with the objective of creating good jobs for Singaporeans."

Mr Wong was responding to MPs' questions on how Singapore will be affected by the Group of Seven's (G-7) agreement on June 5 to back the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent.

The G-7 also agreed on allowing countries where a multinational's customers are based to be "awarded taxing rights of at least 20 per cent profit exceeding a 10 per cent margin", regardless of whether the multinational enterprises (MNEs) have a physical presence in these markets.

It remains to be seen if the proposals can garner support from the world's top developed and developing countries at the Group of 20 (G-20) meeting in Venice later this week, and over 130 countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development/G-20 Inclusive Framework (IF) on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting.

The IF collaborates on measures to tackle tax avoidance, improve the coherence of international tax rules and ensure a more transparent tax environment.

Mr Wong said the current proposal is to apply this minimum effective tax rate to MNE groups that meet a certain revenue threshold, currently set at €750 million (S$1.2 billion), based on the group's effective tax rate in every jurisdiction that it operates in.

About 1,800 MNEs in Singapore would meet this criteria, he said. It is expected that a majority of them will have group effective tax rates of below 15 per cent here.

INVESTMENTS NOT GUARANTEED We should never assume that these investments will just fall in our laps, and that they will automatically happen year after year. It will get harder. So we will need all Singaporeans to support this critical mission, and that includes everyone in this House. And I'm saying that with reference to the upcoming debate on FTAs because what we say, the tone of the debate, does matter. Because if investors start to feel that Singapore is starting to become less hospitable to foreign investments and talent, they will surely look for other options - and there are many compelling options everywhere in the world, and we will end up worse off. FINANCE MINISTER LAWRENCE WONG

Even though Singapore's headline corporate tax rate is 17 per cent, the effective tax rate of many companies here could be lower than this after taking into account various reliefs.

The net result may be that what is not taxed in Singapore may trigger a "top-up tax", to the extent that profits of group companies are taxed in Singapore at an effective tax rate below the global minimum rate of 15 per cent.

But it is too early to work out the exact impact of the proposals, Mr Wong said, as the final number of affected MNEs, as well as the extent of the impact, depends on the design of specific rules which are still being actively discussed at the IF. He said: "As some of the tax proposals can only be effected through a multilateral instrument, there will be a need for international consensus to be fully reached before the changes can be implemented."

This also means that while there will be a negative impact on Singapore's fiscal position, exactly how much this will be is uncertain, he said in reply to a question from Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang).

"Whether we will be able to make up sufficient revenues elsewhere - that's still something we will have to work out."

Mr Wong said it is not in Singapore's interest to have an international system that is fragmented, and where other jurisdictions can impose taxes unilaterally. "That's not helpful for Singapore as a small and open economy, and that's why we feel it's better that we participate actively in the IF and be part of the multilateral discussion to shape a set of international tax rules that can be adapted."

When a consensus is fully reached, Singapore will adjust its corporate tax system as needed in consultation with the industry, he said.

Any adjustments to its tax system will be guided by three principles: Singapore will abide by internationally agreed standards; safeguard its taxing rights; and seek to minimise the compliance burden for businesses. But ultimately, the best response to these changes is to strengthen non-tax factors that contribute to the Republic's overall competitiveness, said Mr Wong.

While the economic agencies have been very effective in bringing in investments and creating jobs, Singaporeans should not take this for granted, he added.

"We should never assume that these investments will just fall in our laps, and that they will automatically happen year after year. It will get harder. So we will need all Singaporeans to support this critical mission, and that includes everyone in this House," he said.

"And I'm saying that with reference to the upcoming debate on FTAs because what we say, the tone of the debate, does matter. Because if investors start to feel that Singapore is starting to become less hospitable to foreign investments and talent, they will surely look for other options - and there are many compelling options everywhere in the world, and we will end up worse off."

He was referring to the ministerial statements which will be delivered today by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Singapore's free trade agreements (FTAs), such as the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca), that will be debated.

Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed the importance of key fundamentals such as Singapore's strategic location, international connectivity, excellent infrastructure, rule of law and skilled workforce.

"We are therefore redoubling our efforts to enhance competitiveness and improve our business environment," he said, citing the various schemes to support industry transformation, and research and development.

Singapore will extend the nation's connectivity through more FTAs, while looking for new opportunities for other types of trade agreements, such as those involving renewable energy and the digital economy, he added.