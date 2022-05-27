Giving parenting tips, responding to the chicken export ban: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we take a look at how Education Minister Chan Chun Sing is like as a parent, how politicians are responding to Malaysia's chicken export ban, and what the Workers' Party is doing in Sengkang GRC's Compassvale ward.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

Opposition leaders' lunch

The leaders of the two opposition parties represented in Parliament met for lunch on Thursday (May 26).

Workers' Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh posted a photo of him with his counterpart from the Progress Singapore Party Francis Yuen on Facebook. He said both Mr Yuen - a former air force lieutenant-colonel - and his father were regulars in the Singapore Armed Forces more than two decades ago.

"They took night classes together, with a view to sit for their A-level examinations. Both did splendidly, with dad going on to law school at NUS, and Francis studying business at the same university where he won prizes for academic achievement," wrote Mr Singh in a post titled Small World.

"May Singapore continue to evolve to have a more balanced political system, and may more credible and capable Singaporeans of all stripes step up to make a positive difference in this country we call home."

Sharing the post, the official PSP account wrote: "Moving forward, together."