Gig workers: Mandatory CPF payments from firms being considered

An advisory committee looking at ways to strengthen protection for platform workers is considering whether companies that match workers to gigs should contribute to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts.

This would help to support the retirement and housing needs of platform workers, such as those who work as private-hire car and taxi drivers, or who deliver food and goods to consumers.

The move could be done in a phased approach to allow time for the platform ecosystem to adjust, given that the companies have raised concerns that such a move will abruptly drive up business costs, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon yesterday.

Dr Koh, who is an adviser to the committee, was giving an update of its preliminary observations from a public consultation exercise, during the debate on his ministry's budget.

Several MPs raised concerns about the welfare and job opportunities of platform workers, who use online matching platforms to provide transport and delivery services and comprise about 3 per cent of Singapore's resident workforce, or 79,000 people.

Dr Koh noted that more than half of the workers who responded to the committee's public consultation exercise felt that mandatory CPF contributions to their Special and Ordinary accounts would be important for their retirement and housing needs.

Workers were also concerned that injuries would affect their livelihoods, and that the insurance coverage provided is not consistent across platform companies. There was a general consensus among platform companies that they should provide some coverage against work injuries, Dr Koh said.

The committee, set up last September, expects to complete its work by the second half of this year.