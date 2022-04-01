Gearing up in Sengkang, Hammering home via podcast: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Setting sights on Sengkang

The next election is a few years away, but the battle for Sengkang's hearts and minds has already begun.

Facebook pages of three newly introduced potential People's Action Party (PAP) candidates in Sengkang GRC are up and running, after the trio were unveiled by the ruling party last weekend.

National University of Singapore communications professor Elmie Nekmat, Burpple chief strategy officer Theodora Lai, and lawyer Ling Weihong were introduced as new party branch chairmen in Sengkang last Sunday (March 27).

This has fuelled speculation that they could be fielded in the four-seat opposition ward in the next general election, which must take place by November 2025. They are led by former candidate and senior minister of state Lam Pin Min.

Ms Lai's and Mr Ling's Facebook pages identify them as "politicians". The pages were set up between February and earlier this week, and currently have an online following of about 200 to 450 people.

Since then, the trio have been sharing about their house visits in Sengkang and personal lives, such as their families and national service days.