SINGAPORE - The debate on Tuesday (July 6) had gone on for over three hours. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng had delivered their statements on free trade agreements and foreign professionals in Singapore, and about seven MPs had stood up to speak.

Absent so far was the voice of the Workers' Party, until Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh stood up to ask his questions near the end of the debate.