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Funding for Singapore’s first Islamic college will not come at expense of other needs: Zaqy

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said on Nov 4 that Muis will continue to balance its support for SCIS against the needs of mosques, madrasahs, religious education and lower-income families.

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SINGAPORE – The setting up of Singapore’s first Islamic college will not come at the expense of other needs in the Muslim community, even if community funds such as zakat and the Mosque Building and Mendaki Fund (MBMF) are used to support it.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said on Nov 4 that Muis will continue to balance its support for the Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) against the needs of mosques, madrasahs, religious education and lower-income families.

The college will take in its first students in 2028.

“SCIS is an important investment in our future. But it must not come at the expense of these responsibilities,” he said during the debate on proposed amendments to the Administration of Muslim Law Act.

The changes, which covered the governance of SCIS and other areas such as marriage and divorce, were passed unanimously.

Muis will not allocate a disproportionate amount of community resources to the college, he added.

Four MPs including Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) and Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (Sengkang GRC) raised questions about how community funds would be used for SCIS, including whether there would be limits on the amounts drawn and how these would be accounted for.

Zaqy said community funds for SCIS would be used according to Muslim law and their intended purposes.

The MBMF will continue to support mosques, religious education and Mendaki, while Muis’ disbursement of community funds is reflected in its annual report and financial statements submitted to Parliament, he added.

The Government has committed significant funding to the non-religious components of SCIS, including campus infrastructure, but the college will also have to raise funds and seek sponsorships to sustain itself in the longer term, he said.

SCIS is expected to begin with 60 students, before gradually growing to 120 students a year.

The college is in discussions with government agencies and other organisations to understand sector needs and explore student attachments and internships.

It will also explore opportunities for its students and graduates in sectors such as law, finance and technology.

Safeguards for children and divorcing families

Separately, the Syariah Court is reviewing how it can hear emergency cases promptly, taking reference from arrangements for civil cases, when there is a risk of a child being taken overseas amid Muslim divorce and custody cases.

It is also in discussions with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on how to handle such high-risk cases, Zaqy said.

The proposed changes in the amended bill will strengthen the Syariah Court’s powers to prevent a child from being taken overseas, or to permit relocation subject to conditions.

Where relocation is allowed, the court may impose conditions to preserve contact between the child and the parent remaining here.

Several MPs, including Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) and Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC), asked how these powers would work in urgent situations.

Yip called for an expedited process, including outside normal court hours, when there was a credible risk of a child being taken abroad.

“A child protection order must move at the speed of the risk,” he said.

Zaqy said high-risk cases would have their court hearings expedited, with the court screening cases early for potential safety risks to children, for insta nce.

If a child has already been taken overseas in breach of custody rights, a parent may seek the child’s return under the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, where it applies.

If the country is not part of the convention, MSF will still assist parents where possible, including by advising them on the foreign country’s processes and seeking the help of authorities there.

The amendments will also give the Syariah Court greater discretion to dispense with certain procedural requirements in Muslim divorce cases.

In talak tafwidh cases, where a husband has delegated the pronouncement of divorce to his wife, the court may decide that marital conciliators, known as hakam, are no longer needed if both parties agree to the divorce.

For fasakh cases, where a marriage is dissolved by the court on recognised grounds, judges may also dispense with the requirement for two sworn witnesses if sufficient alternative evidence is available .

Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) said this was particularly relevant i n cases involving abuse.

“Cruelty and intimidation rarely happen in front of witnesses, they often happen behind closed doors,” she said, asking how the court would assess other evidence while ensuring both parties receive a fair hearing.

Zaqy said the substantive religious requirements for divorce would not change, and the Syariah Court must still be satisfied that the relevant grounds under Muslim law have been established.

For fasakh cases, evidence such as police reports, personal protection orders, medical records and financial statements could be considered in place of witness testimony.

Where there are signs of coercion, intimidation or family violence, including situations where one party is giving up significant financial claims, the court will consider these concerns before deciding how to proceed.

Zaqy said removing procedural steps in divorce cases does not “diminish efforts to preserve marriages where possible”.