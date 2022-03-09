FromTheBackbench

MR LOUIS NG (NEE SOON GRC)

More lactation rooms for working mums

A survey found that the top reason for stopping breastfeeding was the challenges of expressing milk at work, said Mr Ng, who noted current rules state that offices with a ground floor area of 10,000 sq m and above are required to have at least one lactation room only. He asked for such requirements to be relooked.

Acknowledging Mr Ng's concern, Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim urged building owners and occupiers to go beyond the requirements of the Code on Accessibility in catering to the needs of building users.

MR PRITAM SINGH (ALJUNIED GRC)

Lower singles' eligibility age to buy flats

Citing the Government's latest census, Mr Singh said that the proportion of singles had risen across age groups, with the most significant increase among those aged 25 to 34. He said the Workers' Party's position is that the eligibility age for singles to buy a flat should be lowered to 28.

In response, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the changing socio-demographic trends in Singapore are not new to the authorities, and added they will continue to look at the HDB eligibility criteria and make adjustments where possible.

MS RACHEL ONG (WEST COAST GRC)

Make HDB subsidies for singles fairer

Ms Ong said residents have shared with her that they feel housing and home ownership policies are less equitable for singles.

For instance, they may purchase only two-room government-subsidised Build-To-Order flats, which cannot be in mature estates or fall under the prime location housing model. This impacts the flat's cumulative asset value over time, said Ms Ong, noting that such flats have a relatively lower appreciation in value compared with bigger flats.

MR YIP HON WENG (YIO CHU KANG)

Expand care apartments' services

Mr Yip suggested that services provided by Community Care Apartments could be extended to seniors living in the estate where these flats are located, to support ageing in place. These could include housekeeping and food deliveries.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim replied that the Community Care Apartments are a new concept - launched last year - and their effect on seniors' well-being will have to be evaluated before Mr Yip's suggestion can be considered.

Ng Keng Gene