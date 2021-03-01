MPs propose better skillset matching for NS stints, better insurance protection for servicemen

Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC)

Tapping NSmen's civilian skillsets

The SAF should consider recognising the competencies of operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) in their civilian lives, even as it moves towards digital transformation, green technology and other new capabilities, said Ms Ong. She suggested that the new skills they picked up outside of NS could be factored into their reservist postings.

The current system returns most NSmen to their original units that they were in during full-time national service when they return for training.

Chong Kee Hiong (Bishan-toa Payoh GRC)

Skills-based deployment for NSFs

Some flexibility could be exercised to redeploy a full-time national serviceman (NSF) to a posting more compatible with his skillset, said Mr Chong.

He also questioned if Mindef could better engage the families and employers of national servicemen to get fuller support for their deployments.

Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC)

Seventh pillar of Total Defence

Climate defence should be made the seventh pillar of Total Defence, said Mr Wee, echoing a previous call by Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC).

"Having climate defence as the seventh pillar of Total Defence will send a powerful message to all Singaporeans and the world about how seriously we are tackling climate change and our level of commitment to environmental sustainability," he said.

"Going forward, this consideration will underpin all major decisions we make and facilitate more effective defence coordination."

Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC)

Raising insurance quantums

The current $150,000 Group Term Life and Group Personal Accident insurance coverage for Mindef could be raised to provide better coverage in the event of death or total permanent disability of the serviceman, suggested Workers' Party MP Mr Giam.

In response, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said that the quantum of coverage is reviewed periodically, and that "all relevant factors" are taken into account during these reviews.