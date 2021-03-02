Four risk levels of biosafety labs

Biosafety labs are categorised based on the risk levels of viruses which they are equipped to handle safely.

Singapore is set to get a biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) lab, the highest level of biosafety precautions, by 2025. It will be the first in South-east Asia to meet these standards.

Here are the four risk levels, as outlined by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention:

BSL-1: Viruses handled here are not known to consistently make healthy adults sick. One example of such a virus is E. coli.

Work in such labs can be performed on an open lab table, with standard microbiological practices followed. Personal protective equipment (PPE) - such as lab coats, gloves and eye protection - is worn as needed.

There must be a sink for workers to wash their hands, and doors separating the working space from the rest of the facility.

BSL-2: Viruses at this level pose moderate hazards to lab personnel and the environment, and are associated with diseases of varying severity.

Access to these labs is restricted when work is being done.

Appropriate PPE is worn, and any procedures that can cause infection from aerosols or splashes are performed within a biological safety cabinet.

A proper method of decontamination must be available for proper equipment disposal. The lab must have self-closing doors, with a sink and eyewash readily available.

BSL-3: Viruses here can cause serious or potentially lethal diseases through respiratory transmission. Examples include the bacteria or viruses that cause tuberculosis, severe acute respiratory syndrome and Covid-19.

In such labs, personnel are under medical surveillance and may receive immunisations for the microbes they work with. Access to the lab is restricted and controlled at all times, and apart from PPE, respirators may be required too.

A hands-free sink and eyewash must be located near the exit, with access to the lab through two sets of self-closing and locking doors.

Exhaust air cannot be recirculated, and the lab must have sustained directional airflow by drawing air into the laboratory from clean areas towards potentially contaminated areas.

BSL-4: This is the highest level of biosafety. Viruses here are dangerous and exotic, posing a high risk of aerosol-transmitted infections. Infections are frequently fatal and without treatment or vaccines.

An example of a virus investigated in a BSL-4 lab is Ebola.

Personnel have to change their clothes before entering, and shower upon exiting. All materials also have to be decontaminated before leaving. All work must be done within an appropriate biological safety cabinet, or while wearing a full-body, air-supplied, positive-pressure suit.

The lab must be in a separate building, or in an isolated and restricted zone of a building.

Fabian Koh